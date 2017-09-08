Injuries: Beckham (ankle) questionable for opener

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham's ankle injury could keep him on the sidelines for the team's season opener.

The Giants listed Beckham as questionable for Sunday night's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The wide receiver missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Beckham is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during New York's Week 2 preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Up To The Minute Live on Thursday there's a chance Beckham will play Sunday, but it won't be at 100 percent. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on the same show Beckham has tried experimental laser treatments to speed up healing, but the team is preparing as if Beckham is not ready. If he's available, the team will consider it a bonus, Garafolo added.

Beckham narrowly avoided serious injury in the awkward hit against the Browns. If Beckham does sit, the Giants will turn to Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in their season opener against NFC East rival Dallas.

The Giants ruled out linebacker Keenan Robinson, who is dealing with a concussion.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on the first Friday of the season:

1. Scary news out of New Orleans. Newly acquired long snapper Jon Dorenbos is scheduled to undergo surgery after a team doctor found he had an aortic aneurysm during a physical, coach Sean Payton said. The team is planning to place him on the non-football injury list. Dorenbos was entering his 15th season and has played in 201 career games.

2. New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower suffered what is believed to be a minor ACL sprain, a source informed Rapoport. The injury occurred in the third quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs. Hightower could return in time for New England's Week 2 matchup with the Saints.

3. The Carolina Panthers listed Cam Newton as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but he's expected to play.

4. Bengals rookie receiver John Ross (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's opener versus the Ravens, with coach Marvin Lewis telling reporters Friday that Ross "could" play. Rapoport reported earlier this week that Ross, who sprained his knee in the Bengals' preseason finale, is expected to miss the first two games of the season.