Eighteen things to know about Week 1 injury report

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham's ankle injury could keep him on the sidelines for the team's season opener.

The Giants listed Beckham as questionable for Sunday night's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The wide receiver missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Beckham is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during New York's Week 2 preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Up To The Minute Live on Thursday there's a chance Beckham will play Sunday, but it won't be at 100 percent. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on the same show Beckham has tried experimental laser treatments to speed up healing, but the team is preparing as if Beckham is not ready. If he's available, the team will consider it a bonus, Garafolo added.

Beckham narrowly avoided serious injury in the awkward hit against the Browns. If Beckham does sit, the Giants will turn to Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in their season opener against NFC East rival Dallas.

The Giants ruled out linebacker Keenan Robinson, who is dealing with a concussion.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on the first Friday of the season:

1. Chiefs safety Eric Berry will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a ruptured Achilles. Berry went down in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win versus the Patriots.

2. Scary news out of New Orleans. Newly acquired long snapper Jon Dorenbos is scheduled to undergo surgery after a team doctor found he had an aortic aneurysm during a physical, coach Sean Payton said. The team is planning to place him on the non-football injury list. Dorenbos was entering his 15th season and has played in 201 career games.

3. New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower suffered what is believed to be a minor ACL sprain, a source informed Rapoport. The injury occurred in the third quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs. Hightower could return in time for New England's Week 2 matchup with the Saints.

4. The Carolina Panthers listed Cam Newton as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but he's expected to play.

5. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (back) is off the team injury report, per ESPN. Flacco, who didn't play in the preseason, was a full participant all week.

6. Bengals rookie receiver John Ross (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's opener versus the Ravens, with coach Marvin Lewis telling reporters Friday that Ross "could" play. Rapoport reported earlier this week that Ross, who sprained his knee in the Bengals' preseason finale, is expected to miss the first two games of the season.

7. Bears CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) is listed as doubtful. OG Kyle Long (ankle), WR Markus Wheaton (finger) and LB Pernell McPhee (knee) are questionable. NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports it is highly unlikely Long plays versus the Falcons.

8. Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was a full participant in practice, just two days after spraining his ankle. Cornerback LeShaun Sims missed practice for the third straight day, and has been ruled out for Sunday's game with the Raiders. Oakland cornerback Gareon Conley (shin) and kicker Sebastian Janikowski (back) are listed as questionable.

9. Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton (knee) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's opener versus the Steelers. Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) is officially out. Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable.

10. Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hip), linebacker Ryan Anderson (neck) and center Spencer Long (knee) are questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

11. Bills running back LeSean McCoy (illness) was a full participant in practice after being limited Thursday. Safety Colt Anderson (foot) was also full. Defensive tackle Jerel Worthy (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Jets.

12. Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Giants. Lewis has been limited all week in practice.

13. The Jaguars ruled out wide receiver Dede Westbrook (core muscle injury) for Sunday's game versus the Houston Texans. Running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) are questionable.

14. Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's opener versus the Lions. Guard Mike Iupati (tricep) and defensive lineman Robert Nkemediche (calf) are questionable. Lions defensive end Ezekial Ansah (knee), wide receiver Kenny Gollady (ankle) and offensive tackle Corey Robinson (foot) are all questionable.

15. Niners linebacker Aaron Lynch (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is doubtful.

16. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (thigh), running back Thomas Rawls (ankle), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (shoulder) and defensive end Frank Clark (wrist) are listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Packers. Sherman is expected to play. Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that Rawls is a game-time decision. Linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf) is doubtful. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Packers.

17. Chargers receiver Mike Williams (back) did not practice Thursday and Friday. Defensive end Jerry Attaochu (hamstring), receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin) and tight end Sean McGrath (knee) were all limited in practice. Safety Tre Boston (calf) practiced in full.