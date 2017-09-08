Pete Carroll mum on Seahawks' RB rotation for opener

Pete Carroll won't divulge his running back pecking order for the team's season-opening tilt on Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers.

The Seattle Seahawks' head coach was asked this week if he decided on his starting running back:

"Yeah," he replied, smirking, but wouldn't give away the answer. "Wait and see."

Thomas Rawls is the presumptive starter when healthy, but the whirling dervish has been dealing with an ankle injury that could curtail his early season production.

"It has been a lingering high ankle that hasn't quite subsided yet," Carroll said, via 710 ESPN Seattle. "He's really close. He practiced Monday. We're trying to get him back and we'll see how it goes."

Rawls was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Unless there is a setback, he's in line to go Sunday.

If Rawls is unavailable, Eddie Lacy would step in against his former team. Rookie Chris Carson, who enjoyed an impressive preseason, should also see his snaps gradually increase this season. In addition, Seattle boasts C.J. Prosise to play the pass-catching role out of the backfield.

Carroll sounds willing to go with the hot-hand approach.

"If we've got multiple guys playing the position, we're going to see how it goes," he said, "see how they play and see who's hot on that day and try to call it and look forward to see whatever that unveils to us.

"We're very fortunate to have the depth and also to have C.J. ready to roll as well. We're in really good shape right now."

Assuming he's healthy, Rawls should start the year as the lead back. It wouldn't be surprising for Carroll to give Lacy extra snaps against his former team. Carson is the name to watch for down the road. The rookie looks the part of a starting running back, and the two players currently in front of him have long injury histories.

None of this information helps your Fantasy Football team this week. Sorry.