Bears OC: Kevin White has to be team's No. 1 receiver

The Chicago Bears are eager to line up behind Kevin White and proclaim the former first-round pick the No. 1 receiver.

What seemed inevitable when selected with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015 became a necessity after top wideout Cameron Meredith went down with a season-ending knee injury.

White has notoriously struggled to stay on the field, participating in just four games in two seasons.

Regardless of the lack of playing time and meager production, the Bears thrust all their optimism toward the third-year pro this week.

First up, Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains:

"Yes, I believe [White can be a No. 1 wide receiver]," Loggains said, via ESPN.com. "And obviously he's going to have to be, because he's the guy with the experience and he's talented and he should be in a featured role."

Next, starting quarterback Mike Glennon:

"Yes, Kevin definitely can [be a No. 1]," Glennon said. "Kevin's got the size, the athleticism, the strength. He has what you're looking for. He hasn't been healthy. I think we just need to all give him the opportunity to be that guy and I think he'll show that this year. I have a real close relationship with him. I worked with him in the summer, just the two of us and then all the time in practice. It might not show up in preseason games, but again preseason isn't the same as regular season as far as game-planning and all that. So, Kevin will be just fine."

And finally, general manager Ryan Pace:

"I believe that he is," Pace said. "Now he's got a chance to showcase it. The good thing is that he's strung together healthy practices. I think that was important for him. He has really only had one training camp. For him to be able to string together healthy practices and stack positive days, now we're set for him to have a big year for us."

The unwavering faith comes with little evidence. White has just 19 career receptions for 187 yards and zero touchdowns. The 25-year-old didn't particularly light it up in the preseason either.

The West Virginia product owns the size and speed combination to be that No. 1 threat in Chicago but must put it together. With Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton the next best options, the Bears need White to earn defenses' attention. If he can't, an already limited offense would become asthmatically restricted.