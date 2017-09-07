Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill continues big-play tear in win

The Kansas City Chiefs finished Thursday's stunning victory without one of their key offensive weapons.

Tyreek Hill went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter with cramps and did not return.

We'll chalk up Hill's brief absence to his opening night fitness, or lack thereof -- though New England's secondary would likely attest otherwise.

Before leaving with his injury, Hill was having a monster night. The breakaway threat caught seven balls for 133 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.

Hill's game-breaking score was also record-breaking. The second-year speedster has now scored a 65-plus-yard touchdown in five consecutive regular-season games, dating back to last season.

The wideout was all over the field during Kansas City's offensive explosion. On any given snap, Hill could be found outside the numbers, in the slot, in the singleback formation or even next to Alex Smith as a wingback.

Sometimes used as a decoy and always utilizing his speed, Hill is Kansas City's Swiss Army knife, the most crucial weapon in an offense now stacked with three players at three different positions -- Hill, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce -- who caught passes and handled carries in the upset victory.

When healthy, Hill's potential is dangerous, and the same goes for this newfangled Chiefs offense.