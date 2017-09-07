The Extra Point: Thursday, September 7, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has some new fire kicks.

Nike dropped a special flyknit AF1 for the five-time Super Bowl champion.

John Madden is coming back to the booth!

After a two-year hiatus, the former Oakland Raiders coach is returning to KCBS's radio morning show.

The Pats have had 214 days to celebrate their Super Bowl LI comeback...

Boston is still not done though. The Massachusetts RMV (Registry of Motor Vehicles) is getting in on the fun, too.

While 28-3 jokes are still making the rounds, Falcons QB Matt Ryan is focused on redemption.

The 2016 NFL MVP wrote about Atlanta's crushing Super Bowl LI loss and how he (and the team) are moving on.

49ers QB Brian Hoyer has been using yoga paired with meditation to get ready for kickoff.

Hoyer and coach Kyle Shanahan recently explained how the practices help them prepare for game day.