Finding Tom Brady's Stolen Jersey Comes With Rewards

After Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady's jersey went missing... then Dylan Wagner went to work!

Kind of.

There is a lot more to it than that - mostly that Wagner, who is 19, managed to spot the missing jersey during an online transaction - and that transaction led police to the missing jersey (and the thief who stole it).

Seven months later, on the day the Patriots open their season, the reigning champs rewarded Wagner for his work:

This offseason, Dylan Wagner helped find Tom's SB jersey.

Today, Robert Kraft surprised him w/ club seats, field passes & a signed jersey. pic.twitter.com/BN99XAprRp â New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2017

It appears the official haul for Wagner was: tickets to tonight's game, a brand-new Brady jersey, and sideline passes -- all hand-delivered by Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, personally. Which, the photo he took with Kraft could be considered another gift in and of itself, especially considering Wagner's proficiency with online memorabilia.

Just a lesson in keeping your eyes open and being ready to be Dick Tracy when necessary can lead to unexpected (and awesome) results.