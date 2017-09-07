Vontaze Burfict, Bengals agree on 3-year extension

The Cincinnati Bengals are giving one of the centerpieces of their defense a new contract.

Vontaze Burfict and the Bengals have agreed on a three-year, $38.68 million contract extension, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday. The deal includes a $3.3 million signing bonus and he'll also receive an additional $7 million this season, Rapoport reported.

Burfict's new deal comes amid a three-game suspension that will keep the standout linebacker off the field for the Bengals until October 1 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. His suspension, which stemmed from a hit he put on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason game last month, was reduced from five to three games on appeal.

Burfict's on-field value for the Bengals is significant. Over the last two seasons, the Bengals are 10-10 (18.8 points per game allowed) with Burfict and 3-8 (19.9 PPG against) without him, per NFL Research.

In 11 games last season, Burfict recorded 101 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Over the course of his career, the sixth-year pro has recorded 502 tackles, seven sacks and five interceptions.