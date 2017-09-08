Instant Debate
Published: Sept. 8, 2017 at 10:33 a.m.
Updated: Sept. 8, 2017 at 10:38 a.m.

Week 1 bold predictions: Adrian Peterson shows out in Minnesota

NFL.com

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their bold predictions for Week 1:

Peterson has HUGE day in Minnesota return
Adrian Peterson is going to make Minnesota pay for letting him go. The new Saints RB gets three touchdowns and 100-plus yards. Oh, and the Saints win.
Aaron Rodgers makes Seahawks' D look like Legion of Doom
The Seahawks' defense gave up 300 yards passing in just three games in 2016. Aaron Rodgers is going to cut through the secondary and throw for 400 yards right out of the gate.
Backup-turned starter impresses
This might be a little more than bold, but Indianapolis quarterback Scott Tolzien, who's starting for injured Andrew Luck, will throw for 300 yards in a Colts victory in Los Angeles.
Highest-scoring bout of the week? It's not what you think
The most exciting game of the week lands in the NFC East, and it's not on Sunday night. The Eagles and Redskins combine for 66 points in the highest-scoring game of Week 1. Eagles win, 35-31.
A Week 1 stunner: Shanahan gets first win as head coach
In a shocker, Cam Newton's Panthers fall to a San Francisco 49ers team that's buying in under GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.
