Week 1 bold predictions: Adrian Peterson shows out in Minnesota

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their bold predictions for Week 1:
Peterson has HUGE day in Minnesota returnAdrian Peterson is going to make Minnesota pay for letting him go. The new Saints RB gets three touchdowns and 100-plus yards. Oh, and the Saints win.
Aaron Rodgers makes Seahawks' D look like Legion of DoomThe Seahawks' defense gave up 300 yards passing in just three games in 2016. Aaron Rodgers is going to cut through the secondary and throw for 400 yards right out of the gate.
Backup-turned starter impressesThis might be a little more than bold, but Indianapolis quarterback Scott Tolzien, who's starting for injured Andrew Luck, will throw for 300 yards in a Colts victory in Los Angeles.
A Week 1 stunner: Shanahan gets first win as head coachIn a shocker, Cam Newton's Panthers fall to a San Francisco 49ers team that's buying in under GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.