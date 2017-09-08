NFL TV guide to Week 1 of season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? Emma Sauerwein breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 1.

Sunday

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans

"Feed the Beast" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Derek Carr and his teammates go on an adventure to Nashville, Tennessee, where they encounter exotic creatures and rediscover their long, lost ground game; Marcus Mariota thanks Taylor Lewan for covering for him after getting into some serious trouble on the run; Marshawn Lynch announces he's running for Oakland Homecoming King 2017 and tries to bribe voters with Skittles and touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

"Full Nelson" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

After years of their constant back and forth, the Packers' and Seahawks' power struggle comes to a head when Aaron Rodgers crosses the line after being antagonized by Michael Bennett; Jordy Nelson hosts a party in the end zone and fails to invite Richard Sherman; Eddie Lacy returns to his old stomping grounds, upset to find out he might no longer be the big man on campus.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

"Let's Hear it for the 'Boys!" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Dak Prescott must overcome a major hurdle in his ongoing coming-of-age story, as he hopes to avenge the team's defeats from just a mere season ago; Eli Manning finds himself in some sticky third-and-long situations, forcing him to rely on his trusty wideouts to keep him afloat; Paul Perkins makes great strides under added pressure.

Monday

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

"Adrian!" -- 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN

After his 10-year, on-the-field again, off-the-field again relationship with the Vikings, Adrian Peterson returns to the Twin Cities with his flashy, new teammates, eager to show his ex-squad what they're missing; Brees builds on his rekindled chemistry with sophomore Michael Thomas; Sam Bradford persuades his O-line to stand up for themselves in a series of hard-pressed confrontations.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

"A Tale of Two Melvins" -- 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN

It's the best of times ... and the better of times for super-humans with the same name, Melvin Gordon and Melvin Ingram, as they lead the offensive and defensive resistance against a divisional foe. They're proving that "The Melvins" are far more than a quirky coincidence; Trevor Siemian gets thrown into the fire after his big promotion; Aqib Talib embarrasses Keenan Allen in front of the whole stadium!