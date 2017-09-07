Bills RB LeSean McCoy misses practice with illness

The Buffalo Bills plan to use LeSean McCoy as a wire-to-wire workhorse this season.

That plan hit a snag on Thursday, though, as the 29-year-old running back missed practice with a stomach bug, per Chris Brown of the team's official website.

It's not an ideal situation for the Bills, but Shady's illness shouldn't effect his status for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets.

After cutting bait with backup runner Jonathan Williams, McCoy is an obvious candidate for a monster dose of weekly carries, with first-year coach Sean McDermott saying this week: "If he has to play every snap, and he feels good, that's what we'll do."