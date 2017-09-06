GUSTER to perform at 2017 NFL kickoff concert

The NFL announced that Boston's own GUSTER will perform live at the "2017 NFL Kickoff Driven by Hyundai" concert, which will occur Thursday at 12:00 PM ET in Christopher Columbus Park. The band will take the place of Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel, who is unable to perform due to an illness.

The special celebration, which is free and open to the public, will feature legends from New England Patriots championship teams - including RODNEY HARRISON, WILLIE MCGINEST, and DAN KOPPEN - as well as the VINCE LOMBARDI TROPHY.

By registering at NFL.com/FanMobilePass and checking in at Christopher Columbus Park, fans will have the chance to win tickets to both the Kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.

A livestream of the festivities will be available on NFL.com, NFL Mobile, and NFL YouTube. At 11:00 AM ET, prior to the start of the event, a viewing of "America's Game: 2016 Patriots," which chronicles the team's championship season, will be shown to guests at Christopher Columbus Park.

Gates open at 10:30 AM ET and access to the general public is on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans may enter the concert site at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Richmond Street and are encouraged to use public transportation and arrive early to enjoy activities.

This is the culminating event of RANDOM ACTS OF KICKOFF, a series of fan experiences created by all 32 clubs - from events honoring members of the military, to surprise player and celebrity appearances, to merchandise and game ticket giveaways - to share in the excitement and anticipation of the new season. Team activations may be viewed at NFL.com/Kickoff or by following #KICKOFF2017 and #RANDOMACTSOFKICKOFF on social media.