The Extra Point: Wednesday, September 6, 2017

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

WR Bernard Reedy is happy to make the Bucs' final roster, but will miss his old job.
Check out the heartwarming story behind the $11-an-hour gig he had before joining Tampa Bay.

Someone tell this ref that NFL Combine was several months ago...
His 40-time was sublime, however scouts are a little unsure about his hands.

The L.A. Rams have their own food truck.
Tacos, donuts, and Danny Trejo -- need we say more?

The Pats are giving away glasses that will light up after each New England TD this season.
There's a 28-3 subliminal involved too.

How well do you know Blake Bortles?
The Jaguars QB is undefeated in both Sunday Night and Monday Night football games.

