Seahawks Show a New Side - Unveil New Logo

Ever wondered what it's like to stare down an actual Seahawk? Sure you have. We're all a little adventurous sometimes.

Well, the Seattle Seahawks are giving fans probably the closest opportunity you'll ever get to doing so in the form of their new alternate logo:

As you can see, that's a pretty serious face and might make you second guess as to why you would ever even think about going face to beak with the mighty creature.

No announcement has been made for when and where we'll see this logo, other than as the team's official Twitter Emoji, but images are starting to leak of players rocking it in practice.

We see you, Seattle. And as evidenced by your new logo â you see us right back.