Browns' Myles Garrett suffers ankle injury in practice

Cleveland Browns first-round pick Myles Garrett landed on the first official injury report of the season.

Coach Hue Jackson said the No. 1 overall selection was limited in Wednesday's practice after suffering an ankle injury.

"He didn't finish today. We'll see where we are," Jackson said of Garrett, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Jackson added he believes it's not Garrett's left foot, which he tweaked earlier this summer, but his other ankle.

We're not going to make a huge deal of Garrett's limited practice on Wednesday, but it's notable given the defensive end's past foot issues.

We'll continue to track the status of the 2017 NFL Draft's top overall pick ahead of Sunday's divisional tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.