NFL Emoji Hashtags are Back to Get You Hyped

NFL emoji hashtags are back just in time for tomorrow's kickoff. Fans of all 32 franchises will have a unique hashtag to rep their favorite teams on Twitter.
#GoPats #InBrotherhood#HereWeGo #GoPackGo#DallasCowboys #ChiefsKingdom#Texans #Seahawksâ NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2017
NFL @Twitter Emojis for ALL 32 teams are HERE! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/J5bSLar35Q
Club emoji hashtags were used over 17 million times during the 2016 season. You'll notice that several teams have updated their hashtags for the new season.
A few of the notable changes include:
Atlanta Falcons: "#RiseUp" --> "#InBrotherhood"
Chicago Bears: "#FeedDaBears" --> "#GoBears"
Cincinnati Bengals: "#WhoDey" --> "#Bengals50" (representative of 2017 being their 50th season)
Seattle Seahawks: "#WeAre12" --> "#Seahawks"
Kansas City Chiefs: "#Chiefs" --> "#ChiefsKingdom"
Add your team's emoji hashtag to your memory bank now and remember to drop it in those trash-talking posts throughout the season.