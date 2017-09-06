NFL Emoji Hashtags are Back to Get You Hyped

NFL emoji hashtags are back just in time for tomorrow's kickoff. Fans of all 32 franchises will have a unique hashtag to rep their favorite teams on Twitter.

Club emoji hashtags were used over 17 million times during the 2016 season. You'll notice that several teams have updated their hashtags for the new season.

A few of the notable changes include:

Atlanta Falcons: "#RiseUp" --> "#InBrotherhood"

Chicago Bears: "#FeedDaBears" --> "#GoBears"

Cincinnati Bengals: "#WhoDey" --> "#Bengals50" (representative of 2017 being their 50th season)

Seattle Seahawks: "#WeAre12" --> "#Seahawks"

Kansas City Chiefs: "#Chiefs" --> "#ChiefsKingdom"

Add your team's emoji hashtag to your memory bank now and remember to drop it in those trash-talking posts throughout the season.

