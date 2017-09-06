4 Random Acts of Kickoff You May Have Missed

We are literally a day (!) away from 2017's NFL Kickoff - and while the excitement for that is too real - before we get started, we thought it might be nice to highlight some Random Acts of Kickoff that you might have missed.

Bills Bypass the Barricade

Bills fans got a special surprise when Tyrod Taylor, Marcell Dareus and Lorenzo Alexander decided to step outside the lines of practice and give away autographs, game tickets and lots of love to their loyal cheering section.

Baltimore Ravens Answer the Call

The Ravens decided to let some of their most popular employees handle a different job on this day... manning the phones! Jimmy Smith, Brandon Williams and Justin Tucker took their turn on the headset calling fans to thank them for their support and doing informational surveys.

This is probably my favorite one - if only for Brandon Williams and his pure joy - skip to the :42 second mark to have happiness fill you forever.

The Bears Are IN THE BUILDING!

The Chicago Bears decided to send their rookies to pound the pavement and personally deliver season tickets to their fans... at their house, at their office, and generally wherever they could find them.

Check out the group led by Mitchell Trubisky as they give fans the same reaction of surprise and excitement they might have if a REAL bear showed up to work!

I Scream, You Scream, Marquise Goodwin Brings the Ice Cream

Welcome to every kid's dream come true! Not only do they get some free ice cream - they get it delivered by 49ers star Marquise Goodwin.

Just imagine that you're 8 years old, it's summer and a player from your favorite football team drops by with a Choco Taco! Can you imagine? Well, you don't have to because these kids lived that dream...now live it with them!