Injury roundup: Joe Flacco 'ready to go' for Ravens

Joe Flacco returned to practice last week and he's feeling fit and ready to tackle the Baltimore Ravens' season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Flacco said his back injury was "not ideal, but I feel good now and I'm ready to go."

Flacco added that his back shouldn't be an issue for him moving forward this season and that he's "going to be as confident as ever when I take the field."

Flacco resumed throwing last week, and coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the signal-caller's first practice session Saturday that Flacco looked good.

For a team that has been hit particularly hard by injuries in the run up to the season, Flacco's confidence is a good sign.

Here are the other injuries we've been tracking on Wednesday:

1. The Buffalo Bills cleared quarterback Tyrod Taylor from concussion protocol and he's expected to start Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said. The first-year head coach expects offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (foot) and receiver Jordan Matthews (chip fracture in sternum) to start on Sunday, too.

2. Giants receiver Odell Beckham once again did not practice, but he was on the field at the start for warmups and stretching as he continues to come back from a preseason ankle injury.