McDermott on McCoy carries: Whatever it takes to win

The Bills have plenty of issues on offense, but the feeling in Buffalo is that LeSean McCoy looms as a potential solution.

Asked about the star running back's planned workload against the Jets on Sunday, first-year coach Sean McDermott simply said, per Joe Buscaglia of WKBW-TV: "Whatever it takes to win the game."

Added McDermott: "If he has to play every snap, and he feels good, that's what we'll do."

Buscaglia came away from the media session expecting McCoy to earn a "big workload" against New York, an assessment that makes plenty of sense.

After all, the Bills turned heads over the weekend by releasing backup runner Jonathan Williams, who appeared ready to steal carries away from McCoy. Meanwhile, Buffalo's offense has been stripped of difference-making wideout Sammy Watkins, who was traded last month to the Rams.

While Buffalo is mired in a full-on rebuild, McCoy remains a top-performing runner among his peers and a player who could see an immense workload in September as the Bills pinpoint their identity on offense.

"Whatever it takes," as a mantra, is sure to please Shady's fantasy owners come Sunday against a Jets roster primed to struggle in 2017.