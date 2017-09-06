NFL, NFLPA: No signs Tom Brady had concussion in '16

This time around, Tom Brady will march into New England's season-opener unencumbered by the league's investigate wing.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the "concussion probe" surrounding the Patriots All-Pro quarterback is complete.

Ultimately, the NFL and NFL Players Association found no signs of wrongdoing and zero evidence that Brady suffered a concussion during the 2016 campaign. The investigation was launched as a response to Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, suggesting this summer during a CBS interview that the signal-caller suffered a head injury last season.

"The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement released by the league. "This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots' game last season, every report from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotters assigned to those games and Mr. Brady's medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady.

"This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots' medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots' games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion. We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots' medical staff in conducting this review."

Brady attempted to put this issue to bed all offseason. Now the NFL has done it for him.