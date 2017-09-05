Hall of Fame Support for School Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

A Texas high school that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey got a special visit from two Hall of Famers on Tuesday -- Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders showed up to offer their support to C.E. King High School in Harris County.



The school suffered extensive water damage and many students have stories of rescuing loved ones from rising waters.

"I'm here to be here for you and to let you guys know that you are not forgotten and you will never be forgotten," said Strahan. The Super Bowl XLII champion is a Texas native and played football at nearby Westbury High School in Houston.

Sanders, who spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, worked with Under Armour to provide new sports equipment for C.E. King's football team.

"Adversity like this brings people together -- regardless of ethnicity, social status, and all that," said Prime Time.

Harvey broke the Texas tropical cyclone rainfall record of 48 inches and displaced an estimated 30,000 people. Texans' All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt has helped raise over $20 million for relief efforts.

Click here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.