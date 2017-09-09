J.J. Watt raises $30M in Hurricane Harvey relief

J.J. Watt's fundraising campaign to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts surpassed $27 million in donations Wednesday, the Texans star defensive end confirmed via Twitter.

$27 MILLION!



Thanks in part to an incredibly generous $5 million donation from Mr. Charles Butt at HEB. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 6, 2017

On Thursday afternoon, Watt announced the drive had raised more than $12 million in donations. He passed the $13 million mark on Thursday night before hitting $15 million on Friday and passing $17 million on Saturday. He hit $20 million Tuesday before a $5 million donation by businessman Charles Butt pushed it close to $27 million.

UPDATE: Watt announced Saturday morning that he has passed the $30 million mark.

$30 MILLION!



And tomorrow is Gameday! https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2017

