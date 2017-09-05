Around the NFL  

 

 

J.J. Watt raises $20M in Hurricane Harvey relief

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
J.J. Watt's fundraising campaign to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts surpassed $20 million in donations Tuesday, the Texans star defensive end confirmed via Twitter.

On Thursday afternoon, Watt announced the drive has raised more than $12 million in donations. He passed the $13 million mark on Thursday night before hitting $15 million on Friday and passing $17 million on Saturday.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

