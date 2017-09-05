Alex Boone, Arizona Cardinals agree to one-year deal

Alex Boone has found a new NFL home.

The free-agent offensive lineman has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, per the team.

The 30-year-old guard spent last season with Minnesota after six years as a leader along the line for San Francisco. The Vikings parted ways with Boone while trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit on Saturday.

Boone joins a Cardinals team already laced with Mike Iupati and Evan Boehm at the guard position along with Will Holden. At a massive 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, Boone has a chance to make an impact right away if the coaching staff chooses to shake up the pecking order.

The Cardinals open their regular-season voyage on Sunday against the Lions.