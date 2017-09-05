Broncos sign RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad

Jonathan Williams found a new home a day after clearing waivers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the former Buffalo Bills running back signed with the Denver Broncos' practice squad. The second-year pro will get a $510,000 salary, per Rapoport, a big figure for a practice squad player.

The Bills surprisingly cut Williams over the weekend after it appeared he was in line for backup duties. The 23-year-old was not claimed off waivers on Monday, making him a free agent. Williams earned 94 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown in 2016.

Any team could potentially sign Williams off the Broncos' practice squad. Denver could also promote him to the active roster.

The Broncos currently boast a running back corps of C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles, Devontae Booker (dealing with a wrist injury) and rookie De'Angelo Henderson.