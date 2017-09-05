Terrell Owens to Compete on Dancing With The Stars

Last week Terrell Owens made headlines for emphatically saying he should be in the NFL right now. T.O. is back in the news this week, but not because he's returning to the gridiron, the former wideout is heading to the dance floor -- Owens will be a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

The six-time Pro Bowler will be paired with professional dancer, Cheryl Burke, who won the competition with Emmitt Smith in 2006. Owens said he's already spoken to his friend and former DWTS contestant, Chad Johnson, about what to expect: "He said it's going to be a lot of work, but I expect nothing different," said Owens on Good Morning America. "This is going to be a challenge for me, definitely. I danced as a little kid, but this is nothing like what I'm going to expect, I'm sure."

Owens spent 15 seasons practicing his footwork and memorizing routes in the NFL, we'll see how that translates to his moves on the dance floor. The skill-level spectrum of NFL DWTS performances has been pretty wide, some players who were great at celebrating in the end zone couldn't really tango as well as you'd expect. Owens still has dreams of returning to the league and competing for the Lombardi Trophy, but for now he'll have an opportunity to join Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, and Rashad Jennings as the only NFL players to take home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Get your popcorn ready.

via GIPHY