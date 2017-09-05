Patriots solve their championship banner problem

The New England Patriots solved their banner problem.

After snagging their fifth Super Bowl victory, owner Robert Kraft noted last month that the team didn't have room in Gillette Stadium for another banner.

Much like a 28-3 deficit, there isn't any problem the Patriots can't overcome.

The team released an impressive time-lapse video of the remade championship banner wall:

The Patriots will unveil their Super Bowl LI banner on Thursday in the 2017 NFL Kickoff. We'll see if this week's ceremony can live up to the celebration of the previous Super Bowl championship, when Kraft famously walked out holding the Lombardi Trophy as DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" roared in the background.