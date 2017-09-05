Titans Name Tim Shaw, Former Player Battling ALS, Captain

"Fans, for the past two weeks you have been reading about the bad break I got. Yet today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of this earth," stated Lou Gehrig.

The Tennessee Titans named their six captains for the 2017 season, and one of them is former special teams player Tim Shaw. Shaw, who is currently battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, played with the Titans organization from 2010 to 2012.

In 2014, Shaw announced his ALS diagnosis by joining in the ice bucket challenge.

However, Shaw isn't alone in this fight. Along with roughly 30,000 Americans suffering from ALS, he also joins former NFL player Steve Gleason, who continues to battle this terrible disease.

Both Gleason and Shaw have continued to be an inspiration to not only the NFL family, but to every single person suffering from a debilitating disease.