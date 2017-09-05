Transactions: Redskins extend Thompson through '19

The Redskins are keeping one of their young runners around for years to come.

The team on Tuesday announced that Chris Thompson has been signed to a contract extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the fifth-year back inked a two-year deal with $6.5 million guaranteed, keeping Thompson in Washington through 2019.

A fifth-round pick in 2013, Thompson enjoyed his most productive season last autumn, piling up 700-plus yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

Used frequently on passing downs, Thompson has morphed into a favorite of coach Jay Gruden, who called the 26-year-old a "very valuable commodity to our football team, both in pass protection and getting out on the routes."

Said Gruden: "The thought of him not being around scares the heck out of me. So he's improved every part of his game, and a lot of these young players, they do that. You either get better or worse, and he's just one of those guys that continues to work and he's gotten better at everything."

With Rob Kelley ticketed for early-down work, Thompson has a locked-in role as a versatile, pass-catching option for quarterback Kirk Cousins. After battling injuries early in his career, Thompson's arrow is pointing up in our nation's capital.

Other transactions we're following on this first Tuesday of the 2017 NFL regular season:

1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Dallas will re-sign quarterback Kellen Moore to serve as a backup option behind Dak Prescott, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

2. The Chiefs added former Texans running back Akeem Hunt to their practice squad, per multiple reports.