College football QB Power Rankings for Week Two: Rosen rises

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week Two.

We asked five of our writers and analysts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

There's big movement in the rankings after our analysts had their first look of 2017 at these signal-callers in action. A fellow Los Angeles QB takes the top spot from Sam Darnold, and there are three new players in the top 10.

RANK 1 Josh Rosen - UCLA 1 Points: 48



Week Two opponent: Hawaii



Anyone surprised to see Rosen rise to this spot in the wake of what he did Sunday night? After engineering the biggest comeback in UCLA history for a 45-44 win over Texas A&M (the Bruins trailed by 34 late in the third quarter), he was voted the clear No. 1 in our rankings. He threw for 292 yards and four TDs ... in the fourth quarter alone. Any rust he had accumulated after not playing in a game since last October is officially gone.

RANK 2 Lamar Jackson - Louisville 2 Points: 41



Week Two opponent: North Carolina



While players like Sam Darnold and Josh Allen didn't live up to the preseason hype in Week One, Jackson did the opposite. Purdue gave Louisville a scare, taking the lead in the fourth quarter, but the reigning Heisman winner shined as a passer and a runner, racking up 485 yards (378 passing, 107 rushing) and two TDs. Perhaps the best sign from Jackson was high completion percentage of 65, which is nearly 10 points higher than last year's mark (56).

RANK 3 Sam Darnold - USC 2 Points: 40



Week Two opponent: Stanford



The hype giveth, and the hype taketh away. Darnold was the biggest recipient of offseason buzz, and that helps explain why he falls a couple spots after struggling a bit after USC sweated out a win over Western Michigan (the game was tied midway through the fourth quarter). The bar was set so high for Darnold, and he didn't quite reach it, even though his two picks on Saturday were both off deflections. He didn't throw a TD pass for the first time since his first career start last September. ... Of course, a big game against Stanford on Saturday will have him moving in the right direction again.

RANK 4 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State 2 Points: 31



Week Two opponent: South Alabama



Rudolph was sharp against Tulsa in the opener (20 of 24 for 303 yards and three TDs), and he should be again at South Alabama. Sure, he opens the season against competition that doesn't measure up to Oklahoma State, but he'll continue to get credit if he keeps making the most of his opportunities. He might not face many stout defenses this season.

RANK 5 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma 2 Points: 25



Week Two opponent: Ohio State



Mayfield was on fire against UTEP in Week One, going 19 of 20 in a 56-7 rout. Now, he's almost certain to make a leap forward or backward in these rankings next week. He'll face Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday. Mayfield had his worst game of the season against the Buckeyes in 2016. Here's his chance at redemption, but it won't come easy against a defense with a front line that might be better than some in the NFL.

RANK 6 Luke Falk - Washington State 1 Points: 21



Week Two opponent: Boise State



Falk drops a spot, but that's more reflective of the performances of other top QBs than a knock on Falk. He completed all but 6 of his 39 passes, including his first 20 attempts, against Montana State on Saturday. This week's meeting with Boise State will give us a better gauge of where he belongs in the pecking order.

RANK 7 Josh Allen - Wyoming 4 Points: 17



Week Two opponent: Gardner-Webb



There's no denying Allen has the physical tools scouts covet in a QB, but there's also no denying this: In two career games against Power Five opponents (Nebraska in 2016, Iowa on Saturday) Allen has thrown one TD and seven INTs. He'll face one other P5 team this season, in Week Three (at home against Oregon), and will need to bounce back in a big way there to get moving in the right direction in these rankings.

RANK 8 Drew Lock - Missouri NR Points: 11



Week Two opponent: South Carolina



After narrowly missing the top 10 in our preseason rankings, Lock shoots up to No. 8 after his record-setting performance in a game that was closer than expected -- the Tigers actually trailed in the second quarter before pulling away for a 72-43 win over Missouri State. Lock threw for a school-record seven TD passes and 521 yards on 21 completions (24.8 yards per completion!).

RANK 9 Shea Patterson - Ole Miss NR Points: 10



Week Two opponent: UT-Martin



The former five-star recruit is showing why he was so highly touted. In his fourth career game, and first with a new offensive coordinator, Patterson threw for 429 yards and four TDs against South Alabama. The big test for Patterson, the only true sophomore on this list, won't come until Week Four, when the Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa for a date with Saban and Co.

RANK 10 Jarrett Stidham - Auburn NR Points: 8



Week Two opponent: Clemson



Stidham barely missed cracking the top 10 last week, but he takes the No. 10 spot after an unspectacular showing against Georgia Southern (14 of 24, 2 TDs, 1 INT). NFL executives still believe the best is yet to come for the Auburn QB -- two such execs predicted he'll be the breakout star of 2017. If he can outdo a Clemson defense that features one of the top defensive lines in the country, he could be the biggest riser on this list next week.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Washington's Jake Browning (8), Florida State's Deondre Francois (9), Western Kentucky's Mike White (10).

Also receiving votes: Washington's Jake Browning (7 points), Liberty's Stephen Calvert (4 points), Florida State's Deondre Francois (3 points), Western Kentucky's Mike White (2 points), West Virginia's Will Grier (2 points), N.C. State's Ryan Finley (1 point), South Carolina's Jake Bentley (1 point), Notre Dame's Brandon Wimbush (1 point), Penn State's Trace McSorley (1 point), Northwestern's Clayton Thorson (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

