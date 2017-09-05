Le'Veon Bell 'working hard for 30 carries' per game

There are few players in the NFL that could skip the team's entire training camp and resume a yeoman's workload.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell claims he is one of those people.

"I'm working hard for 30 carries, whatever it may be, 30 touches, or whether it's 10 touches, I'm ready to go out there and get the job," Bell said Monday, via ESPN.com.

Bell's meeting with the press Monday after he finally signed his $12.1 million franchise tender was interesting. He denied that he backed out of a long-term deal with the Steelers that was at one time agreed upon. He also said that rapping about needing $17 million a year wasn't a demand.

He explained his holdout as a measure of protection.

"I wanted to make sure I was prepared and fresh for the season," Bell said. "I don't want to go out there and jeopardize myself getting hurt in camp. Obviously I understand I'm on a one-year deal, so I have to go out there and prepare and play football. ... My rookie year I got hurt in camp, so I didn't even want to deal with it. I wanted to get ready for Game 1, the games that count and go out there and try to win a Super Bowl."

Bell was popping on and off social media throughout his holdout -- appearances that, to some, probably made his intentions more confusing than they needed to be. But now that he's back, all Steelers fans are wondering about his on-field production. Bell's willingness to continue to shoulder both the role of a No. 1 back and No. 2 wide receiver can make all the difference for Pittsburgh in 2017. Next season, when he either utilizes the franchise tag to give himself a 20 percent raise or truly cashes in on a long-term deal befitting of his skill set, there will be time to gloat.