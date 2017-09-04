No change: Jaguars vs. Texans will be at NRG Stadium

Come Sunday, the Texans will be in Houston to open the NFL season.

Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday that the team will host the Jaguars at NRG Stadium, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

The league never suggested otherwise in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but Jaguars owner Shad Khan previously offered to switch home dates with their AFC South rival.

Texans team officials stated as early as last week that the Week 1 contest would remain at NRG.

"Nothing has to happen. The game is at NRG. It's scheduled to be played at NRG, so it will be played at NRG," Texans general manager Rick Smith said Wednesday.

After Hurricane Harvey barreled into Southeastern Texas last month, leaving devastating floods in its wake, the league canceled last Thursday's preseason tilt between the Cowboys and Texans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This time around, the game will go on.

Click here to donate to J.J. Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.