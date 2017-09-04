Florida State's Deondre Francois to have season-ending surgery

Florida State got more bad news on Monday.

Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher announced quarterback Deondre Francois will undergo season ending knee surgery Tuesday for a torn patellar tendon he suffered in Saturday's loss to top-ranked Alabama.

Francois faces four to six months of rehabilitation following the operation on his left knee.

The sophomore signal-caller was injured during the fourth quarter of Saturday's season opener. Fisher said freshman James Blackman will replace Francois as the team's starting quarterback. When Blackman lines up under center against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, he'll become the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Sentinuels since Chip Ferguson in 1985.

Florida State also has other options at quarterback. Junior J.J. Cosentino has appeared in five games and freshmen Bailey Hockman and Jake Rizzo are on the roster.