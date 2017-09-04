Ward: Broncos 'unprofessional' with timing of release

Broncos players weren't thrilled to see Denver cut ties with T.J. Ward.

The popular Pro Bowl safety wasn't happy about it, either, to say the least.

"It's unfortunate the way they handled that situation," Ward told a gaggle of Bucs reporters after signing with the team shortly after being cut by the Broncos on Saturday.

"But it is what it is. And they got live with it. I got to live with it. And we'll see what happens," Ward said. "But I'm going to make sure that I land on my feet. That's just me. And whatever happens to them, the [expletive] happens to them. That's on them."

There are a handful of ways a person could choose to talk about their former employer. Ward has opted for the rather daring seek-and-destroy method, calling Denver's timing "unprofessional."

"You could have let me know what was going on," Ward said. "You had a full offseason. I know it's a business, but when you have good employees, you're supposed to treat your employees a certain way. And I think they handled it completely unprofessional. That's just my opinion."

The Broncos have their side of the story here, too, but don't expect Ward and his former team to settle this over tea and crumpets any time soon.