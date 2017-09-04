Transactions roundup: Buffalo Bills sign QB Joe Webb

The Buffalo Bills' banged up quarterback room got a little relief via the free-agent market on Monday morning.

Two days after being released by the Carolina Panthers, veteran quarterback Joe Webb signed with the Bills, the team announced. Webb brings an extra layer of insurance for the Bills as starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and fellow signal-caller T.J. Yates continue to make their way through concussion protocol.

As things stand, Webb likely will slot in behind rookie Nathan Peterman if Taylor and Yates aren't cleared for Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

"Joe Webb has experience at many different positions," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday. "He's a high-energy person who will be great for our locker room."

As the Bills' official website noted, Webb is familiar with both McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, who both were in Carolina last season. Webb, 30, is likely a temporary backup solution for the Bills at quarterback after he served as the Panthers third-string passer behind Cam Newton and Derek Anderson.

To make room for Webb on the roster, the Bills cut safety Colt Anderson.

Here are the other roster moves we've been tracking on Monday:

1. The Atlanta Falcons terminated the contract of Ra'Shede Hageman, who was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List on Saturday. The NFL is looking into a domestic violence-related incident involving Hageman from 2016, a league spokesman confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

2. The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent tight end Brandon Williams and placed tight end Erik Swoope on injured reserve.