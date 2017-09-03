Around the NFL  

 

 

Waivers: Will Tye, Brad Kaaya among players claimed

  • By Nick Shook NFL.com
A day after 32 teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53, a collection of players have been claimed by new employers.

Among those: Quarterback Brad Kaaya, who moves from Detroit to Carolina, and tight end Will Tye, who will stay in the same city but switch teams, going from the Giants to the Jets.

Wideout Kasen Williams, a preseason standout in Seattle, joins the Browns. Kicker Cody Parkey, whose missed kick in Miami cost Cleveland a win last season, has joined the Dolphins.

The full list of claims, made official by the league on Sunday, is below.


Buffalo Bills


LB Deon Lacy (from MIA), TE Khari Lee (from DET), OT Conor McDermott (from NE)


Carolina Panthers


DB Demetrious Cox (from CIN), QB Brad Kaaya (from DET)


Chicago Bears


LS Andrew DePaola (from TB), WR Tre McBride (from TEN), RB Taquan Mizzell (from BAL)


Cleveland Browns


WR Reggie Davis (from ATL), DB Michael Jordan (from LA), NT T.Y. McGill (from IND), WR Kasen Williams (from SEA), QB Josh Woodrum (from BAL)


Dallas Cowboys


DT Brian Price (from GB)


Detroit Lions


G Zac Kerin (from MIN), OT Brian Mihalik (from PIT)


Green Bay Packers


DE Chris Odom (from ATL)


Houston Texans


WR Andy Jones (from DAL)


Indianapolis Colts


DB Pierre Desir (from SEA), WR Matt Hazel (from WAS), RB Matt Jones (from WAS), DB Kenny Moore (from NE), G Ian Silberman (from OAK)


Jacksonville Jaguars


DT Eli Ankou (from HOU), TE James O'Shaughnessy (from NE), LB Donald Payne (from BAL), DB Lafayette Pitts (from MIA), OT William Poehls (from CHI)


Los Angeles Chargers


DB Jeff Richards (from CAR), OT Michael Schofield (from DEN)


Los Angeles Rams


C J.J. Dielman (from CIN), DT Quinton Jefferson (from SEA), C Aaron Neary (from PHI)


Miami Dolphins


LB Justin March-Lillard (from KC), K Cody Parkey (from CLE)


Minnesota Vikings


TE Blake Bell (from SF)


New Orleans Saints


WR Austin Carr (from NE), QB Taysom Hill (from GB)


New York Jets


WR Kalif Raymond (from DEN), LB Edmond Robinson (from MIN), WR Damore'ea Stringfellow (from MIA), TE Will Tye (from NYG)


San Francisco 49ers


DE Xavier Cooper (from CLE)


Washington Redskins


OT T.J. Clemmings (from MIN)

