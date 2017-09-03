Colts claim former Redskins RB Matt Jones via waivers

Matt Jones found a new home.

The Indianapolis Colts claimed the running back off waivers after he was cut by the Washington Redskins on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Jones, a former third-round pick, spent two years in Washington, where he compiled 950 yards on 243 carries with six touchdowns. The team became frustrated over his penchant for fumbling, but he did earn 4.6 yards per carry in limited snaps last season.

In Indy, Jones should battle for backup snaps with rookie Marlon Mack behind the ageless Frank Gore. Mack received rave reviews during training camp and popped off a couple chunk runs in the preseason. Adding Jones to compete with the rookie, however, provides more potential depth for a team that could focus on the ground game early in the year.

Jones owns enticing speed and power combination. As a rookie he looked to be the future of the Redskins' backfield before coaches soured on him after the string of fumbling flubs.

A fresh start in Indianapolis could be all the athletic back needs to unlock his talent.

With questions about Andrew Luck's status for Week 1 swirling around Indy, the Colts are likely to focus on the ground game early in the season. Sunday's waiver claim gives them another back to ride.

It's a cheap roll of the dice for new GM Chris Ballard, and one that has the potential to pay off big time if Jones ever lives up to his talent.