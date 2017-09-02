Around the NFL  

 

 

'Thank you': Players react on historic cutdown day

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Over 1,000 players were released or waived on Saturday on what was a historic cutdown day. Many of those casualties will be waiver-wire pickups in the coming days. Players who were cut, and those who escaped the ax, took to Twitter to express their gratitude and well wishes.

