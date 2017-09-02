'Thank you': Players react on historic cutdown day

Over 1,000 players were released or waived on Saturday on what was a historic cutdown day. Many of those casualties will be waiver-wire pickups in the coming days. Players who were cut, and those who escaped the ax, took to Twitter to express their gratitude and well wishes.
#BillsMafia it's been a great ride. Thank you for all the love and support you guys have shown me over the past year. Nothing but love!â Kevon Seymour (K1) (@KevonSeymour) September 2, 2017
Tanner Purdum (@TannerPurdum) September 2, 2017
Thanks to all the fans for your support during my time in New Orleans THANKYOUâ Travaris Cadet (@TravarisCadet39) September 2, 2017
I'm definitely excited to now become a Dallas Cowboy and join the star for sure! But before I fully jump into that I just want to say a huge and big thank you to both organizations @miamidolphins first for last year claiming me off waivers and allowing me to heal up and their staff for working with me throughout the season to get healthy! Secondly, an even bigger thank you to the @bengals for giving me the opportunity this offseason and preseason to show I have gotten healthy! Also teaching me new techniques to take with me. Many prayers and blessings Cowboys let's do this!
God never makes mistakes as bad as I want to question mines. I won't, I will take on this rehab and recovery time with everything I have ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Shane Wynn (@SHANEWYNN4) September 2, 2017
Thankful that God and the @TBBuccaneers gave me another opportunity to live and chase my dream! Year #6â Josh Robinson (@JROB_2one) September 2, 2017
God is good. From undrafted to a 53 man roster spot ! #FlyEaglesFlyâ Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) September 2, 2017
The feeling you get when you make the 53 man roster! Praise God!! pic.twitter.com/mhHZEyPhcrâ Tyrone Holmes (@Tyrone_Holmes_) September 2, 2017
It's been nothing short of a dream to play for the team I've been supporting for my whole life âï¿½ï¿½ Thank You Skins pic.twitter.com/gc9ftqORC2â harambu. (@NotoriousMbu) September 2, 2017
