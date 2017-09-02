Chargers cut kicker Josh Lambo, keep trick artist Koo

The Los Angeles Chargers are making a change at kicker this season.
The Bolts released third-year booter Josh Lambo on Saturday, ceding the starting kicker job to rookie Younghoe Koo.
Lambo was 2-for-2 in the preseason with a long of 53, while Koo was 1-for-1.
Koo, a rookie out of Georgia Southern, was born in South Korea before moving to the United States in 2006. The first-year pro was Georgia Southern's first All-American and ranked second in the country in field goal percentage (95 percent).
Koo is probably best known on the interwebs for this insane trick kick.
#TBT pic.twitter.com/lpsIsZ3XEKâ Younghoe Koo (@YounghoeKoo) December 1, 2016
We're not positive this is game-legal, but it's impressive nonetheless.
