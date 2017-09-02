Chargers cut kicker Josh Lambo, keep trick artist Koo

The Los Angeles Chargers are making a change at kicker this season.

The Bolts released third-year booter Josh Lambo on Saturday, ceding the starting kicker job to rookie Younghoe Koo.

Lambo was 2-for-2 in the preseason with a long of 53, while Koo was 1-for-1.

Koo, a rookie out of Georgia Southern, was born in South Korea before moving to the United States in 2006. The first-year pro was Georgia Southern's first All-American and ranked second in the country in field goal percentage (95 percent).

Koo is probably best known on the interwebs for this insane trick kick.

We're not positive this is game-legal, but it's impressive nonetheless.