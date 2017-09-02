Indianapolis Colts remove Andrew Luck from PUP list

Andrew Luck is off the physically unable to perform list.

The Indianapolis Colts officially removed Luck from the PUP list on Saturday afternoon.

The move was expected. Had the Colts not taken the star quarterback off PUP, he would have missed the first six games of the season.

Luck has yet to practice with the Colts as he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.

When the Pro Bowl quarterback will see his first action of the season remains to be seen. The Colts haven't put a timeline on Luck's return. Owner Jim Irsay intimated this week that Luck might not be ready for Week 1.

On Saturday, the Colts swung a trade for New England backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, sending former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to the Patriots. With eight days before the Colts open their season against the Los Angeles Rams, Scott Tolzien could start the season under center, if Luck isn't cleared to play and Brissett isn't up to speed on short notice.

Luck coming off PUP gives Indy a brief sigh of relief, but the situation for the franchise star remains murky.