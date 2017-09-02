Chargers' top pick Mike Williams coming off PUP list

Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams avoided starting the season on the physically unable to return list.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Williams will come off PUP and be on the active roster to open the season, according to a source informed of the decision.

It's huge news for Williams, who missed all of training camp after suffering a herniated disc in his back early during offseason workouts. There had been some rumors Williams could miss the entire season. The timeline for Williams seemed speculative at best this summer.

Now he won't even be forced to miss a mandatory six games on the PUP list.

The Chargers drafted the 6-foot-4 Clemson product seventh overall, believing his physical style would be the perfect fit next to Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.

L.A. will likely bring the rookie along slowly, but avoiding the PUP list at least gives the team the option of playing him in the first quarter of the season.

The Chargers boast a deep pass-catching corps, so we don't expect a huge season out of Williams after he missed all offseason with injury. Getting him on the field as a rookie, however, is a great sign for his long-term development.