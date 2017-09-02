Chiefs keep Tamba Hali on PUP list to start season

Tamba Hali will start the season on the outside looking in.

The Chiefs edge rusher is staying on the physically unable to perform list to open the season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Hali hasn't practiced all summer or played in a preseason game due to an undisclosed injury. While the 34-year-old defender has been seen working out at the team facility, he has yet to participate in on-field drills.

Under the rules of the PUP, Hali will be given a five-week window to practice after sitting out the first six games. The Chiefs will then have a three-week space to activate the defender to the 53-man roster. If either of those deadlines pass, Hali would stick on the PUP for the rest of the season.

Back in July, The 34-year-old pass rusher unloaded on the Chiefs during a weekend firestorm on Twitter, questioning if he was still "needed in KC anymore" and later critiquing teammates on a podcast for skipping organized team activities.

Hali's Twitter rant also touched on his unhappiness with barely playing during two games last season against Pittsburgh, saying: "Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game [against the Chargers] when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? Watching both Steelers [games] from [the] sideline and playing 15 and 7 [snaps] in the last game ... I'm still lost."

Hali might not be a happy camper, but the alternative was getting released by the club into deep space. The Chiefs still believe he can help their defense, although Hali will need to wait to lend a helping hand.