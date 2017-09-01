Le’Veon Bell Applies for Job at Dairy Queen

Job experience for running back Le'Veon Bell: attended Michigan State, second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, fantasy football MVP... and can serve ice cream?

Today, Bell arrived at the Steelers facility and passed his team physical, but yesterday he was at a Dairy Queen applying for a full-time position.

Maybe one day, Bell might tell us if he found out how to make Dairy Queen's famous Blizzard. Just don't forget to flip it upside down.