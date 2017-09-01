Victor Cruz released by Chicago Bears

It's fair to wonder what's next for Victor Cruz.

The Chicago Bears on Friday released the veteran wide receiver, a source informed of the decision told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It's a move that comes as little surprise to Bears fans, who watched the former Giants star toil with fringe backups in the club's third preseason game before failing to make an impact in Thursday's finale.

Lacking the blazing speed that made him a household name a half decade ago, the 30-year-old Cruz -- who admirably battled back from multiple devastating injuries -- will be hard-pressed to find another gig.

For the Bears, Cruz's release means that former Titans wideout Kendall Wright will stick with the 53-man roster heading into the opener.