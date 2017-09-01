Steelers' Martavis Bryant cleared for regular season

Martavis Bryant is officially back.

The Steelers wide receiver has been cleared for regular-season practices and games, the NFL announced Friday in a statement.

Bryant was conditionally reinstated in April after missing the entire 2016 campaign for a violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse. In August, the NFL announced that the third-year pass-catcher was permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Bryant was required by the league to continue attending mandatory counseling sessions in order to gain full reinstatement for the regular season.

Bryant clearly checked that box, leaving Pittsburgh with full use of a player who has emerged as one of football's most dangerous red-zone weapons.

As fellow Around the NFL writer Chris Wesseling noted last month, the team has scored 30-plus points in roughly half of the games Bryant has played since he entered the league in 2014.

With his return from exile, the Steelers and their high-powered offense loom as a favorite to test the Patriots for reign over the AFC.