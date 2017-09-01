Through the Eyes of a Clemson Tiger

There is a saying, "before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes," which sounds good in theory, until you realize that in actuality, it's a pretty difficult thing to do. It's also a saying that is meant to be taken figuratively, not literally.

But what if it was? Thanks to this unbelievable video from Clemson, we now know what it means to literally walk that mile:

Take a look through the eyes of a Clemson player from signing day to preseason workouts - to checking out the campus, the locker room and getting love from head coach Dabo Swinney - all the way up to boarding the team bus for "the most exciting 25 seconds in college football."

The video is tremendous and if this doesn't get you excited for football, I'm not sure anything will. Also, if it doesn't strongly have you considering signing up to play for the Clemson Tigers, then every other team in the SEC, ACC, Big 10, and Pac 12 will be very relieved, because this might be the best recruiting video I've ever seen.