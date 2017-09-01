The 5 Types of People In Your Fantasy League

The NFL regular season is only six days away, and it's time to draft your all-star fantasy football lineup. From the Homer to the Trade Bully these are the five different types of people that you will encounter on your way to fantasy success.

The Statistician

While we all think we are fantasy football experts, the Statistician is truly the fantasy football guru. They have read through multiple fantasy draft magazines and have done one too many NFL.com mock drafts. They have even created spreadsheets ranking players with the best upside, turning no name players into fantasy superstars.

Projected win total = 9 or greater

The Trade Bully

The Trade Bully normally has a good team, but they want to be unstoppable. They ask everyone in the league if they want their "second tier" running back, just to gauge the trade market. Then they will use statistics and random facts to confuse you into making a dumb trade that you will ultimately regret.

Projected win total = 7 to 8

The Homer

We all know the Homer, dressed in their team's apparel every Sunday, cheering as loud as they can. When it comes to fantasy football, they only draft players on their favorite team. So, expect to hear countless complaints about not being able to draft Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Stephen Gostkowski.

Projected win total = 6 to 7

The Non-Football Guy

There is always that one person in the league who doesn't know football and wants to join to "hang out". In the draft, they always take the best player available or the player with the coolest name. However, the worst part is that while they think scoring a touchdown is worth 6 goals, they somehow have the best luck playing fantasy football.

Projected win total = 5

The Waiver Wire King

This person lives for finding unknown players like Tajae Sharpe and Ty Montgomery on the waiver wire. However, the reason why they are on the waiver wire in the first place is that their draft went terribly and to stay relevant they have to claim multiple players a week.

Projected win total = 3 to 4