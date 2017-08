When you think of ballerinas, you probably don't think of someone who is 6'3", 250 pounds and is a NFL defensive end.

Yesterday, Von Miller, who was a Dancing with the Stars participant, traded his Broncos uniform for a leotard and a tutu, and attended a ballet class at the Studio 9 Dance Academy in Colorado.

NFL quarterbacks beware, Miller might be incorporating pliès and pirouettes into his already dangerous pass rushing arsenal.