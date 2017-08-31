Nathan Peterman's solid preseason continues for Bills

The Buffalo Bills expect Tyrod Taylor back for Week 1, but the team had to like what they saw from potential stand-in Nathan Peterman in the preseason finale on Thursday.

The rookie started and led the Bills on two scoring drives to open the contest versus the Detroit Lions. Peterman went 9-of-11 passing for 81 yards, guiding Buffalo to a 10-0 lead early before exiting.

On Thursday general manager Brandon Beane praised the fifth-round pick out of Pitt, saying Peterman owns "the moxie, the pocket presence, the leadership," and "seems to be natural" leading the team.

Facing Lions backups -- many of whom will be cut this weekend -- Peterman displayed all those attributes.

The Bills employed a bevy of three-step drops with Peterman in (likely to help keep him healthy). The rookie quarterback displayed good pocket presence, got the ball out quickly, showed good accuracy and timing with receivers. In two drives, he completed passes that went for 15, 12, 11, 11 and 10 yards.

Facing backups takes some of the shine off Peterman's performance (facing the Jets starters would be a different beast if he's forced into action in Week 1), but it should bring a modicum of comfort to coaches that the rookie hasn't seemed overwhelmed by the moment throughout the preseason. The Bills could be in worse shape if Taylor isn't cleared for the season opener.