DeAndre Hopkins, Texans agree on 5-year, $81M deal

DeAndre Hopkins received his massive contract extension ahead of the 2017 regular season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Houston Texans are finalizing a five-year contract extension for the superstar receiver, according to a source informed of the deal.

The extension is worth $81 million with nearly $49 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer.

The 25-year-old former first-round pick was slated to enter the final year of his rookie contract, earning $7.915 million. He's now signed through 2022.

The extension places Hopkins atop the receivers' market in terms of guaranteed money. Julio Jones and Demaryius Thomas signed deals with $35 million guaranteed.

The massive contract extension placed Hopkins in line more with his production as the Texans go-to target. Playing with a gaggle of underwhelming quarterbacks, Hopkins has earned 317 receptions and 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns in four seasons.

Last offseason Hopkins staged a brief holdout in hopes to get a new contract. A year later the man who has carried the Texans offense got paid.